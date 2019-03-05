AIDS

2nd patient cured of AIDS virus after stem cell transplant

EMBED <>More Videos

For the second time in more than a decade, doctors say an AIDS patient was cured following a 'dangerous' procedure.

LONDON, England -- Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It's the second such success since "Berlin patient" Timothy Ray Brown more than a decade ago.

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient's immune system, giving him the donor's HIV resistance.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshivaidsus worldcancerstem cell researchlondon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
Hundreds gather at Woodward Park for annual AIDS Walk
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS
TOP STORIES
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
Police search for car burglar dressed in business attire
Another tornado touched down in the Valley, NWS Hanford confirms
Top executive at Valley ag giant faces long list of criminal charges
Dental professionals give Fresno woman new reason to smile
Equipment issue leaves 2,448 people without power in the Foothills
Show More
New restaurants and businesses to open in River Park
City council approval on renovations to Merced Mall could bring big changes
Authorities capture inmate who walked away from Mount Bullion Conservation Camp
CA high court upholds pension rollback
CA sues over US abortion rule; 20 states to follow
More TOP STORIES News