Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend

Man gets kidney from his best friend who died from car accident (KTRK)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
The father of a man dragged to death by his girlfriend donated his son's kidney to his best friend, who has been waiting for a new kidney since last year.

Ryan Minnett was able to give the gift of life. After Ryan's death, his best friend Andrew Dietz received a call from a hospital. The new kidney he needed and was waiting for was available. His father spoke to WTAE after they found out he would receive Ryan's kidney.

"It just goes to show you that Ryan was determined to help Drew out. This was a gift. This was a miracle. This doesn't happen. You can't write this script. You know, your best friend, you lose him in an accident and his kidney is a match for you. It's just so surreal. It's overwhelming but yet, it's touching," said Rob Dietz, Andrew's father.

Andrew is still recovering at UPMC Montefiore.
