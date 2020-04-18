Coronavirus

Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man who has fully recovered from COVID-19 is now trying to help others battling the virus.

The Central California Blood Center says they have collected plasma from their first eligible donor.

The man's name is Jerry Hall and he happens to be Fresno's first diagnosed patient who contracted the coronavirus.

He says he got COVID-19 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and has now been symptom-free for more than 28 days.

"I heard on TV that they were looking for plasma people who had coronavirus and since I had it and had recovered I decided, why not volunteer?" says Hall.

The plasma Hall donated on Friday will now be processed by the blood center.

From there, his donation will be split into three or four doses for patients.

The blood center says the FDA believes this plasma donation could be a crucial treatment to save patients.
