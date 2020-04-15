Man who went through booking process at Fresno County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man brought in to be booked into the Fresno County Jail for auto theft last Friday has tested positive for COVID-19.The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was showing symptoms for the virus, so instead of processing him, they took him to the hospital to be tested.While they waited for the results from health officials, they brought the suspect back into booking for 45 minutes, but he qualified for the emergency $0 bail and was released.He was never actually processed into the jail.The sheriff's office learned he tested positive and are now notifying their staff to see who may have come in contact with the individual.Sheriff's investigators say the booking area was sanitized the night the man was there and closes for an hour every day to allow for deep cleaning.