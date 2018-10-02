MENTAL HEALTH

New mental health facility to open in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The Crisis Residential Treatment program is the first of its kind in Fresno County in a decade.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For families dealing with a mental health crisis, an option to hospitalization or incarceration is a welcome one.

A new treatment center in Southeast Fresno will offer crisis intervention as well as a place for people to stay.

The Crisis Residential Treatment program is the first of its kind in Fresno County in a decade.

It's designed to get patients treated in a home-like setting.

The Crisis Residential Treatment Center offers a calming atmosphere the moment you walk in. It provides people with a temporary place to stay so they can get mental health services.

"Individuals who will stay here are the type of individuals who might be having multiple encounters with police over time. Never rising to the point that they need hospitalization," said Fresno County Behavorial Health Director, Dawan Utecht.

16 beds are available for patients dealing with a psychotic episode and other serious emotional issues.

Central Star Behavioral Health professionals will assess patients and offer them support services.

"When I'm talking to the ER doctors there's always a need. They don't know where to send our patients who need mental health services," said Dr. Subkhit Brar.

Utecht helped leverage federal and state funds to build the five-million dollar facility.

In some regards, it resembles a museum with all of the artwork on the walls. Several pieces were made by clients.

"We think art can be uplifting and can be motivational," said Utecht.

Architect Art Dyson believes art can heal. The clean lines and modern feel give the facility a very homey rather than a clinical setting.

"That was the attempt to put them in a holistic setting. A setting that's nurturing," said Dyson.

Rather than a building, Dyson thinks of it as a bridge to help people get back into society. Most patients will stay 30 days for a mental health assessment, medication evaluation and assistance in finding housing.

The Crisis Residential Treatment Center will begin to accept patients later this fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmental healthhealthFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MENTAL HEALTH
Class-action status sought for Facebook content moderators suing over PTSD
Solomon Thomas: My sister 'was the light of my life'
Latino Life: Rape Counseling Services of Fresno Marks 44 Years of Helping and Healing
Fresno City students 'Chalk it Out'
More mental health
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News