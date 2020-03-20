Health & Fitness

Merced public safety employee tests positive for COVID-19, in quarantine

A City of Merced public safety employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at home.

The City's infectious control officer is following standard isolation and quarantine protocol to limit further exposure to fellow employees.

Other employees who may have come in contact with the infected employee have been contacted and informed of what steps they need to take to protect themselves and others around them.

The infected person was not a detective, and every Merced Police Officer is not getting tested, contrary to what a local attorney is reported to have said.

Employees are being tested based on the recommendations of the Merced County Department of Public Health.
