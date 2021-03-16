COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on young children, babies

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts -- Moderna announced Tuesday it is beginning a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 12 - one that will include babies as young as 6 months.

The announcement comes exactly a year after the first adult received a test dose of the shot, created at the National Institutes of Health. It's now being used across the U.S. and in multiple other countries.

Moderna also has tested the vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds but hasn't yet released the findings. The study in younger children will be more complex, because researchers need to determine whether to use smaller doses than in adults and adolescents.

The study aims to eventually enroll about 6,750 children in the U.S. and Canada. That's after a phase-in portion to determine the best dose to test in children age 2 and older and the right dose in those younger than 2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Tulare County begins to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
Spain, Germany, France, Italy pause AstraZeneca vaccine rollout
Facebook launches campaign to help vaccine rollout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim
CHP escorting traffic on I-5 through Grapevine
Kings, Tulare counties expected to move into red tier Tuesday
2 killed after crash between Amtrak train, car in southwest Fresno
As signature collection ends, CA heads toward likely recall for Newsom
Valley farmers assess impacts of recent storms
Driver slams car into Fresno nail salon
Show More
People with severe illness, disabilities eligible to receive vaccine
Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart surgery
Fresno officer's alleged Proud Boys connection investigated
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Fresno launches emergency rental assistance program
More TOP STORIES News