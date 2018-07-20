U.S. & WORLD

Mom says her daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight

EMBED </>More Videos

A Westchester mom says her daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a flight.

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County --
A mom in Westchester County says she was prevented from bringing her daughter's medication on a United Airlines flight.

Jill Levy-Fisch of Tarrytown says she and her 22-year-old daughter Sara were about to board a plane from Newark to Halifax, Canada when they were stopped.

She says she told the flight crew that her chronically ill daughter's carry-on bag was filled with medical supplies she desperately needs.

But, Jill claims they were told the luggage had to be checked.

"The gate attendant was belligerent, he was disrespectful, he was nasty and he didn't even give us a chance to explain anything, so we asked to speak with the flight attendant and we couldn't get a word out, he just started spewing things. They were horrible," she said.

In a statement, United Airlines said that after it learned the bag contained medication the airline and its partners at ExpressJet told Levy-Fisch she could remove the medicine and keep it on board.

United says it also offered to store the bag in an onboard closet normally reserved for the crew.

"We reached out to her to apologize for her experience, and refunded her ticket as a gesture of goodwill," the airline said. "We've also reached out to our partners at ExpressJet, who operated the flight, and our team in Newark to review the way this situation was handled."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthUnited Airlinesmedicalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News