mental health

As the stigma towards mental health ends, more students are seeking help on campus

By COLLIN BINKLEY and LARRY FENN
More college students are turning to their schools for help with anxiety, depression and other mental health problems, and many must wait weeks for treatment or find help elsewhere as campus clinics struggle to meet demand, an Associated Press review of more than three dozen public universities found.

On some campuses, the number of students seeking treatment has nearly doubled over the last five years while overall enrollment has remained relatively flat. The increase has been tied to reduced stigma around mental health, along with rising rates of depression and other disorders. Universities have expanded their mental health clinics, but the growth is often slow, and demand keeps surging.

Long waits have provoked protests at schools from Maryland to California, in some cases following student suicides. Meanwhile, campus counseling centers grapple with low morale and high burnout as staff members face increasingly heavy workloads.

"It's an incredible struggle, to be honest," said Jamie Davidson, associate vice president for student wellness at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which has 11 licensed counselors for 30,000 students. "It's stressful on our staff and our resources. We've increased it, but you're never going to talk to anyone in the mental health field who tells you we have sufficient resources."

The Associated Press requested five years of data from the largest public university in each state. A total of 39 provided annual statistics from their counseling clinics or health centers. The remaining 11 said they did not have complete records or had not provided records five months after they were requested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcollegecollege studentmental health
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief
California launching first toll-free, statewide mental health line
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News