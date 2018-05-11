FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County releasing mosquitoes to reduce mosquito population

EMBED </>More Videos

Male mosquitoes treated with a bio-pesticide are once again being released with the goal of making the female's eggs infertile. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The warm weather not only has more people enjoying the outdoors, it also marks the start of mosquito season.

But some of the mosquitoes swarming in neighborhoods aren't biting. Instead, they're being released in three Fresno county neighborhoods to try to control the population of a pest which can spread dangerous diseases.

The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District has a new home in Parlier to resume an old battle.

Traps revealed a growing number of mosquitoes are already being caught and sorted from a small mountain of other lookalike insects.

Male aedes egypti mosquitoes treated with a bio-pesticide are once again being released by Debug Fresno vans to mate with female mosquitoes. As a result, the female's eggs won't be fertile.

Consolidated District Manager Steve Mulligan explained, "It's only the female mosquitoes that bite so they can create a biting nuisance. Male mosquitoes cannot bite but these male mosquitoes are attracted to people because they're looking for females."

The males only feed on nectar but they also buzz and swarm and you can't tell the difference.

A photo showed a whole bunch of them waiting for someone to open the door of a Harlan Ranch home.

Science Education Director Kathy Ramirez noted, "They will hang out near people because they're looking to intercept females because they want to mate with her so they will buzz around legs. They will be around humans."

The sterile male mosquitoes are being released in three neighborhoods. Fancher Creek, Harlan Ranch and the Loma Vista area of Clovis. Vans made the rounds in the same areas a year ago.

According to Mulligan, lab counts indicated the program is working. He said, "Last year with the start of the Debug Fresno program we saw a 68% reduction in biting females."

Some people have noticed a lot more mosquitoes in the yard but the hope is they're not the kind that bite.

The striped aedes egypti variety can carry diseases like zika and yellow fever so it's important we empty all containers of standing water in the yard where mosquitoes can breed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmosquitofresno countyhealthhealth watchFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News