Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Fresno, health officials say

A sample of mosquitoes collected in Fresno County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With concern still high for the coronavirus, health officials are now warning people about another virus that could be buzzing around in your own backyard.

The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District found mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile Virus near the Bullard and Maroa area in Fresno.

District officials say mosquitoes often become more active as temperatures warm up.

While mosquito season is starting on time, the timing couldn't be worse.

Letecia Berber with the Fresno County public health department says some symptoms of the West Nile Virus and the coronavirus are similar, like body aches and fever.

As more people stay at home, she advises you to keep an eye out for mosquito breeding grounds.

Mosquito abatement specialists advise folks to clean out any standing water, including pools and bird baths, while their own crews plan to control the spread by spraying insecticides.

"We're going through that and sending out letters to let them know that we've observed conditions that promote mosquito growth," Berber said. "Our response plan has always been to access these sources and take methods to reduce the population and that includes the spraying of ultra low volumes of insecticide."

If you do plan to be outside, abatement specialists advise covering up, using insect repellent containing DEET, and taking matters into your own hands by removing sources of standing water.
