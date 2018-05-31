ORGAN DONATIONS

Mother hears son's heartbeat for first time after his organ is donated

Mom hears son's heart in another man's chest (KTRK)

A California mother heard her son's heartbeat for the first time-- in someone else's chest.

Mathieu Bergeron died last year in a longboarding accident. Mathieu was an organ donor.

His heart was transplanted into a doctor suffering from a heart condition that made it hard to walk and breathe. The two families were then brought together after the transplant.

Both families hope their story will help convince other people to become organ donors.
