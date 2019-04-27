Murky water flowing from taps in Clovis

Some areas of southeast Clovis have experienced discolored water in the last 24 hrs. We are aware of the issue & are flushing the lines in affected areas. The discoloration is caused by the sudden increase in water demand & flow due to recent higher temperatures. pic.twitter.com/zDObD3qcwI — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) April 26, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in southeast Clovis are complaining after finding discolored water coming out of their taps.The City of Clovis says the discoloration is because the hot weather has led to a sudden increase in the demand for water.It says crews are flushing the water lines in the affected areas but the water is safe to drink.It says the discoloration will clear up soon.