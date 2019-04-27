Health & Fitness

Murky water flowing from taps in Clovis

Residents in Clovis have discolored water coming out of their taps (picture is for representational purposes only).

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in southeast Clovis are complaining after finding discolored water coming out of their taps.

The City of Clovis says the discoloration is because the hot weather has led to a sudden increase in the demand for water.

It says crews are flushing the water lines in the affected areas but the water is safe to drink.



It says the discoloration will clear up soon.
