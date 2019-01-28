Nectarines recalled from Costcos over Listeria concerns

A recall has been issued for nectarines sold in Costco stores in California, and other states, over Listeria concerns.
According to a notice posted by the FDA, 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums have been recalled by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., a New York-based company selling the fruits in different stores across the country.
The fruits have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in people with weak immune systems, the notice said. Children and the elderly are most vulnerable.
The recall extends to other fruits, depending on the state and the store they are being sold in.
Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia are the other states affected.
