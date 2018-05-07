HEALTH WATCH

New Blood Pressure Guidelines

EMBED </>More Videos

The American Heart Association says nearly half of all American adults have high blood pressure.

By
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KFSN) --
The American Heart Association says nearly half of all American adults have high blood pressure. That number jumped dramatically when guidelines from the heart association and ten other health organizations redefined high blood pressure as 130 over 80 late last year. It had been 140 0ver 90 since the early 2000's. Hear how changes came after data from a study on how lower blood pressure goals affected older people.

Phyllis Leppert has been fighting high blood pressure for more than a decade. She's taken different medications, she eats right, and exercises. But it's still a daily battle.

Phyllis shared, "When I have high blood pressure, when it's over 120 consistently, I feel tireder. I don't have as much energy. I mean, I kind of sense that it's not right."

Now, she'll have to work harder to make her numbers. Her new suggested lower goal is 120 over 80. Mark Supiano, MD, Geriatrics Investigator at University of Utah Health and Salt Lake City VA Medical Center, was part of the trial that led to the change. It targeted 120 systolic blood pressure, the higher number, for older people.

Dr. Supiano explained, "The major results from the trial suggested that there was a dramatic improvement in benefit for preventing cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke. And, in addition, there was a reduction in all-cause mortality."

Incidence of heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular disease dropped 25 percent in the trial, 33 percent in folks older than 75. The results were so dramatic, the five year trial ended in three.

Dr. Supiano says many patients added a medication to get a lower blood pressure, but none of it caused more negative effects. Both the doctor and Phyllis agree that a healthy lifestyle is the best medicine and that it's never too late to make changes.

"People need to know that they can change, and if they do change, they'll feel a lot better," Phyllis added.

She should know. She's about to turn 80.

Dr. Supiano's team is now investigating whether the lower blood pressure will improve cognitive response and potentially lower the chances of conditions like dementia. The new guidelines stress the importance of an accurate blood pressure reading, so doctors and patients should use an automated blood pressure cuff, take multiple readings, and check pressure at home. You can get more information at cardiosmart.org/highbp.

For More Information, Contact:

Mark Supiano, MD
mark.supiano@utah.edu, (801) 587-9103

Julie Kiefer
julie.kiefer@hsc.utah.edu, (801) 587-1293
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchblood pressure
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News