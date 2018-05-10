HEALTH WATCH

New center improving pediatric care in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

The new Pediatric Specialty Center is able to coordinate care for kids in Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
New options for pediatric services are helping serve a growing need in the valley.

The new Pediatric Specialty Center takes up the entire third floor of the North Medical Plaza across the way from Community Regional Medical Center.

Now it is welcoming its youngest patients.

Amid the bright artwork and colorful walls, the center can coordinate care for kids in Downtown Fresno.

Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. John Moua explained, "Often times you'll have complex patients with patients with very difficult to diagnose diseases, and they'll be passed from physician to physician to physician and then maybe six months, a year down the line you finally get some sort of diagnosis."

Kids here can be seen by over 20 sub-specialists ranging from pediatric gastroenterologists to pediatric cardiologists.

Body plethysmography helps determine lung diseases like asthma and cystic fibrosis.

Dr. Moua is the Medical Director of Pediatric sub-services. He says it was essential to build this facility downtown near CRMC where the need is greatest. "I think the most unfortunate part is even though there may be a children's hospital in town, some of these patients have to take a two-hour bus ride to the nearest children's hospital which is unfortunate."

It's not a competition with another hospital he says; it's a way to serve the Valley's neediest patients.

Dr. Moua offers unique insight. The Edison high grad went away for school but came home to serve his community. "I grew up right by the fairgrounds; this is my neighborhood."

The Community Pediatric Specialty Center is a partnership with UCSF.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchcommunity regional medical centerchildren's healthFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News