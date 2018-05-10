New center improving pediatric care in Fresno

New options for pediatric services are helping serve a growing need in the valley.The new Pediatric Specialty Center takes up the entire third floor of the North Medical Plaza across the way from Community Regional Medical Center.Now it is welcoming its youngest patients.Amid the bright artwork and colorful walls, the center can coordinate care for kids in Downtown Fresno.Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. John Moua explained, "Often times you'll have complex patients with patients with very difficult to diagnose diseases, and they'll be passed from physician to physician to physician and then maybe six months, a year down the line you finally get some sort of diagnosis."Kids here can be seen by over 20 sub-specialists ranging from pediatric gastroenterologists to pediatric cardiologists.Body plethysmography helps determine lung diseases like asthma and cystic fibrosis.Dr. Moua is the Medical Director of Pediatric sub-services. He says it was essential to build this facility downtown near CRMC where the need is greatest. "I think the most unfortunate part is even though there may be a children's hospital in town, some of these patients have to take a two-hour bus ride to the nearest children's hospital which is unfortunate."It's not a competition with another hospital he says; it's a way to serve the Valley's neediest patients.Dr. Moua offers unique insight. The Edison high grad went away for school but came home to serve his community. "I grew up right by the fairgrounds; this is my neighborhood."The Community Pediatric Specialty Center is a partnership with UCSF.