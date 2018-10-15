FITNESS

New high intense fitness trend is taking the Valley by storm

EMBED </>More Videos

New high intense fitness trend is taking the Valley by storm

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new fitness trend is giving some local residents more of a reason to workout.

The music is pumping and bodies are quickly moving inside a high fitness class in Clovis.

"It is not quite your mom's aerobics class. It is taken kind of from the 80's and we are bringing it back just bigger better and higher," said Jen Stout, High Fitness guru.

Stout is a master trainer and guru with High fitness, an aerobics interval class.

High Fitness started four years ago nationally and two years ago in Fresno. Since then, it's hit a need in the community.

"You don't get bored with this at all. It's like a dance party but with burpees, squats and tuck jumps and it's always changing and the music is so much fun," said Ana Sawyer of Clovis.

Sawyer has been going to classes for years and has built friendships and toned up with each move.

In 2018, high interval intense training or HIIT was the most popular workout nationwide among Americans.

"This is HIIT training because you have your cardio peaks that take you high with a lot of the basic fitness moves: burpees, tuck jumps, jumping jacks. Then we have toning tracks that are mixed with lunges, squats so you get that HIIT effect throughout the class," Stout said.

For many, they're getting in a good workout without even thinking about it, which has helped many burn 500 plus calories or more in the one hour long class.

The craze has caught on and more than 40 instructors are teaching from Fresno to Kingsburg.

The growth in the Valley has attracted one of the co-founders to Fresno this weekend.

"The creators don't come out very often to different places so this is pretty big for Fresno. It's exploded here and they want to come and witness how much this has grown so quickly," Stout said.

Classes are hosted at various GB3 gyms, dance studios and high schools across the Valley, wherever people meet.

You can experience the moves and the energy at Halloween high. It's Saturday October 20 at the Clovis West gym. The cost is $15.

To find a class near you click the link: https://highfitness.com/

Or about information from fitness guru Jen Stout: https://www.instagram.com/jenstoutfitness/?hl=en/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfitnessexerciseClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FITNESS
Blue Moon Yoga's newest location opens in Clovis
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Workout Wednesday: Supersets that are great for the legs
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
More fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Combat tech neck
FDA expands E-Cigarette investigation
Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation
Health Watch: Robots to the rescue
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Family grieving after 17-year-old shot and killed by deputies
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
Man shot and killed in Parlier identified
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Health Watch: Combat tech neck
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
What medical debt does to your credit score
Show More
German police free hostage, injure suspect in train station
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
WWE will bring the Smackdown to the Save Mart Center
3 dead after crash caused by drunk driver on Highway 99
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
More News