New hair stylist spot Cat Barco now open in Bullard

Photo: Cat Barco/Yelp

By Hoodline
Thinking about changing your look? A new hair stylist has debuted in Bullard. Located in Studio One of the existing Sola Salon space at 585 W. Nees Ave. 110 in the Palm Bluffs shopping center, the new addition is called Cat Barco.

The salon offers hair coloring services (including balayage and ombre), haircuts for people of all ages, reparative hair treatments and extensions. Appointments are by phone only. (You can check out the full menu of services here.)

Cat Barco has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

"I've been coming to Cat for like 6 years," said Riley P., who was the first Yelper to review the new stylist on May 4. "She has done my hair from dark to light, light to dark, prom hair, and anything else you can think of. ... I highly recommend coming to her. She does an amazing job! "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cat Barco is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. (It's closed on weekends.)
