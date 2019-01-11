New National Institutes of Health tool could help save lives

A new tool from the National Institutes of Health could help save lives.
The NIH announced the "BRCA Exchange."
It's designed to help women learn more about breast cancer risk.
Information was collected from around the world and organized as part of the breast cancer challenge for the past several years.
It includes thousands of inherited variants in the BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes.
Both health care providers and patients can now access it online.
Click here for more information.
