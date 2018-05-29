FITNESS

New options in the Valley to get in shape

EMBED </>More Videos

Fitness options continue to grow for the health-conscious in the Valley. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fitness options continue to grow for the health-conscious in the Valley. It appears more people want to be in better shape for summer.

Music drives the workouts at Beyond Pilates Studios at Clovis and Herndon in Clovis.

The idea is to keep pace with the beat as you slide through your regimen. Studio owner Brandi Marino explained, "It's a Pilates reformer."

The Fresno State grad returned to the valley after opening studios in Texas and Oklahoma. She said, "If you see our slogan our Y is upside down. Actually the whole (word) "Beyond" is upside down. We take traditional workouts, and we turn them upside down, so boredom is not part of our vocabulary."

The goal of each session is to burn 500 calories in 50 minutes.

Marino said, "So technique and tension is what we're going for. The better the technique right, the more resistance you can add but you need to know how to feel it. Where you're feeling it, and then you progress."

Just around the corner, college athletes got in workouts at the Bod-e2 Shop. But sports performance specialist Isabella Quintero said the club is designed to serve the general public, "Pretty much anyone and everyone. Weight loss, strength training, maintenance training. People who just want to stay fit but need more guidance."

The club offers an alternative to larger fitness centers which can be intimidating to some. Marino added, "They come in here mainly for guidance because they just how to work basic machines."

Fitness choices in the shopping center also included Cycle Bar Clovis with Blue Moon Yoga also set to open soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnesshealthhealth watchClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FITNESS
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Workout Wednesday: Supersets that are great for the legs
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups
SPONSORED: Outdoor exercise helps children build good habits
More fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News