New report says people who live in Spain have a higher life expectancy

A new report has targeted the country expected to have the longest life expectancy by 20-40 years.

The study analyzed the impacts of diseases such as diabetes, HIV and AIDS, and cancers as well as risk factors like diet and smoking.

With the data they found that people living in Spain will have the longest life expectancy which will knock Japan out of its long-held position on top of the world's life expectancy table.

In 22 years, the research suggests people in Spain will live about 85.8 years on average.

The news is not as good for the U.S.

The study says our average life expectancy will be 79.8 years.
