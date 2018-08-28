U.S. & WORLD

New study says air pollution may be affecting your intellect

Air pollution may do more than affect your lungs it could also impact your brain.

A study in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences says breathing polluted air results in a "steep reduction in verbal and math test scores." The data is based on roughly 32,000 people over a four year period in China.

Researchers found that bad air pollution seemed to affect older men the most. The study says cognitive problems can lead to other health problems including dementia.

The world health organization says nine out of every 10 people on the planet breathe air containing a high level of pollutants.
