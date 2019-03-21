Health & Fitness

New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

Researchers found that tea drinkers who liked their beverage to be warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and drank more than two large cups a day have a 90 percent greater risk of esophageal cancer when compared to those who drank less tea at cooler temperatures.

Previous research had already found a link between drinking hot tea and esophageal cancer, but this study published Wednesday, in the International Journal of Cancer, is the first to pinpoint a specific temperature.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more them 13,000 new cases of esophageal cancer will be diagnosed in men and nearly 4,000 new cases in women in the United States in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessteasstudycancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some city council members ridicule panhandling ordinance, hearing set for Thursday
RESCUE VIDEO: Man trapped between fronds while trying to trim a palm tree
'Wicked' actor's video sparks debate on whether he 'shaded' Fresno
Victim of a stabbing found walking in Central Fresno intersection
New border wall plan could cut military funding
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot
City officials approve transfer site to stop illegal dumping in Merced
Show More
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Funnel cloud spotted over Madera Lake
Coalinga's hospital could reopen by later this year
Rep. TJ Cox meets with local advocacy groups to discuss immigration reform
Wet winter provides more water for Valley crops
More TOP STORIES News