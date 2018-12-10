HEALTH

Birth months may be linked to high risk of ADHD in young children

EMBED </>More Videos

How professionals are studying the relation between birth month and ADHD.

A recent study suggests children born in August are more likely than children in other months to be diagnosed and treated for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity disorder, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In most states, kids born in August are usually the youngest in their classrooms.

Sometimes, these children are nearly a year younger than some classmates, which researchers say could be part of the problem.

Health experts say this study confirms on a larger scale what some other studies have shown on smaller ones.

But it doesn't account for how kids were diagnosed or if their physicians were following the right protocols to properly diagnose them for ADHD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthmedicalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
A new ACL repair method for kids
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
41% of adults won't get their flu shots, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
More News