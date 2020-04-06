Coronavirus

New Jersey woman gives birth at home after misunderstanding at hospital

By
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey -- It's one of the most magical and frightening times in a couple's life: the birth of a child. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, new rules are forcing many women to do it alone without their partners to help.

A pregnant New Jersey woman says she left Virtua Voorhees Hospital after she was told upon arrival to the triage unit her husband had to wait in the car during labor and delivery because of COVID-19 restrictions.

After suffering a panic attack while waiting through contractions alone, she thought they might have stopped and left.

"They were like, 'Ok your husband has to wait in the car ... he can't come back with you because of everything that's going on," said Erin Persia.

But the contractions came back.

Ameila Gracelyn Persia came into the world on April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Several hours after Erin left the hospital, she felt contractions again and gave birth with the help of her husband in the family's bathtub of their Blackwood, New Jersey home.

Persia describes the scary moments saying, "I was already in labor for maybe seven hours I was like, 'I can't do this for very long' and as soon as I said that, I felt her move down. He said, 'Should I call 911?' And I said, 'I don't think there's time.'"

Persia says she was never told by her doctor and did not see on Virtua's website her husband could not be with her during the baby's birth.

Virtua said, "Patients are typically alone when they first present at the hospital and are initially assessed and triaged. If the care providers determine the mom-to-be should be admitted, that is when the support person (most often a husband) can join her for labor and delivery."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruspregnancy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disney on Bway concert stream will benefit artists impacted by COVID-19
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
The NHL's coronavirus pause: How the playoffs could work, new positive tests and more
COVID-canceled vacation leads to virtual cruise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Show More
Highway 140 in Mariposa Co. reopened, officials say
CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia
Free meals offered to Tulare County families
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News