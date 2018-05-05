Off-duty Clovis firefighter hailed a hero after giving CPR to man at gym

An off-duty Clovis firefighter is being hailed a hero, after helping save a man who had a medical emergency at a gym in Clovis.Trenton McGill was at the Gb3 off Herndon and Fowler.During his workout, he says an employee over the speaker called for maintenance to the pool.McGill says he could tell through her voice something was wrong, so he went to see what was going on.He saw an unconscious man being pulled out of the pool.McGill and several other stepped in to help the man start breathing again."We shocked him one more time and about a minute into that, he opened his eyes and put his head up, which was a great feeling," said McGill.After that, McGill says the man was taken to the hospital.He is encouraging people to get CPR certified because he says you never know when you can help save a life.