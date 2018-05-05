HEALTH & FITNESS

Off-duty Clovis firefighter hailed a hero after giving CPR to man at gym

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty Clovis firefighter hailed a hero after giving CPR to man at Fresno gym (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
An off-duty Clovis firefighter is being hailed a hero, after helping save a man who had a medical emergency at a gym in Clovis.

Trenton McGill was at the Gb3 off Herndon and Fowler.

During his workout, he says an employee over the speaker called for maintenance to the pool.

McGill says he could tell through her voice something was wrong, so he went to see what was going on.

He saw an unconscious man being pulled out of the pool.

McGill and several other stepped in to help the man start breathing again.

"We shocked him one more time and about a minute into that, he opened his eyes and put his head up, which was a great feeling," said McGill.

After that, McGill says the man was taken to the hospital.

He is encouraging people to get CPR certified because he says you never know when you can help save a life.

LINK: Find Red Cross CPR courses
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcprfirefightersclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News