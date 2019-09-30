Health & Fitness

Off-duty state trooper saves choking 5-year-old on the side of rural Indiana highway

By Ashley Moran
PERRYSBURG, IN -- A state trooper in Indiana arrived just in time to save a choking 5-year-old who was coming home from vacation with his family.

State trooper Ben Reasons was on his way home from work when he received the call.

Maddox Gates, of Georgia, was asleep in the back of his family's car on a rural stretch of Indiana highway. They were returning home from vacation in Michigan.

"He had kind of made a noise, like a choking noise, like he was going to throw up," mom Jill Gates told WSB-TV.

Maddox got sick on himself. Then he stopped responding.

Brad Gates, Maddox's dad, pulled over to call 911.

Reasons hurried to the scene and performed the Heimlich maneuver. His quick actions saved Maddox's life.

After several hours at a local hospital, Maddox was cleared to leave. He is now back home in Georgia.

The Gates family is thankful for the heroic actions of Reasons, who they say appeared out of nowhere.

"We had these angels watching over us," Jill Gates said.

Thanks to Reasons, Maddox and his parents can breathe easy.

Although the cause of his choking is still unclear, Maddox's parents think he may have had a seizure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianaherochoking
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News