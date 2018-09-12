HEALTH & FITNESS

Organization launches life expectancy estimator using census info from your neighborhood

Leonard Torres
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), an organization focused on improving the culture of health, has launched an online life expectancy estimator using Census Trac.

This estimator works by the user putting in their address and then pulling up info about your life expectancy based on your area, county, state, and country. It compares the expectancy to the national average and shows that compared to your area.

According to an article about the estimator on the RWJF website they say, "The more local the data, the more useful it can be for pinpointing disparities and driving action."

United States Small-Area Life Expectancy Estimate Project (USALEEP) is the first universal measure of health at the neighborhood level.

Click here to try out the estimator yourself.
