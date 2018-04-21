Organizers team up to provide health services to Fresno's underserved community

Valley Dream Center in east-central Fresno wrapped up a health and wellness event.Organizers teamed up with Christian Medical Dental Association to provide services to one of Fresno's under-served communities.People who attended were able to receive free treatment from noon to 4 p.m.The Valley Dream Center says a number of the services provided are not covered by basic healthcare."Many of these families this will be the only dental work that they've gotten in a couple years to be honest so we really wanted to make that service available," said Valley Dream Center Tish Standley.Healthcare professionals did teeth cleanings and even extractions.Local groups like Fresno State honors students from the College of Health and Human Services also partnered with the organization to help.