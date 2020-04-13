Over 40% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say 112 people at the Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia have tested positive for COVID-19, making up approximately 42% of the county's total cases.
As of Monday, 71 patients and 41 staff members of the nursing home had contracted the coronavirus. Six residents have died from the virus, roughly 46% of the county's death total.
A current employee claimed the number of cases could have been minimized if management had acted sooner.
Officials at the center said all residents and staff are now being tested for COVID-19.
Eight residents are currently in critical care.
As of Monday, Tulare County has a total of 264 confirmed cases and 13 reported deaths.
