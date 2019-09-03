Health & Fitness

Packing school lunch? Dentist reveals worst choices for kids' teeth

PHILADELPHIA -- The kids are going back to school, and that means it's time to start packing their lunch once more.

But before you start shopping, a Philadelphia dentist has some advice.

She says some popular lunchbox snacks we think are healthier can actually play havoc on kids' teeth.

Dr. Shireen Malik, of Nicholas Cosmetic Dental, says parents usually think sugar is the big cavity-maker.

But starchy, processed carbs, such as chips and pretzels are as bad - or worse - than candy.

They stick to teeth and become food for bacteria that causes tooth decay.

Dr. Malik suggests packing some other choices, like carrots and celery.

"If you put a little fibrous stuff in the lunch box, that helps stimulate saliva, and saliva actually has calcium, and it supplies that to your teeth. And that protects them from cavities," she said.

Dr. Malik says chocolate actually washes off teeth faster.

Whatever's in the lunch box, Dr. Malik says swishing plain water through the mouth after eating will help prevent cavities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessback to schoolhealthcheck
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 bodies found after boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Rescue crews searching for man who went missing in the Kings River
A Madera craft rescued the 5 crew members of the California boat fire
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Fresno Rescue Mission asking for canned goods as supplies run low
Show More
30 arrested in Fresno area for DUI during Labor Day weekend, CHP says
Fresno non-profit aims to help kids with special needs get medical equipment
Sister of DUI driver says she wants others to learn from her brother's mistake
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
More TOP STORIES News