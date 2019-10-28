drugs

Police: Drug believed to be heroin found in child's Halloween candy

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are reminding parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a substance they believe to be heroin was found in a batch of candy.

Officers said the candy was collected at a Trunk or Treat event on Friday.

The mother who said she found the substance did not want to be identified but told Action News she knew something wasn't right when she found a plastic baggie with a paper in it.

"I looked at it twice and I said, 'Wait, this is not candy,'" she said.

Police said this has been the only reported incident.

Officers are now asking anyone who may know more about this incident, or if something suspicious is found in Halloween candy, to call the Middle Township Police Department.
