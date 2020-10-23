Health & Fitness

Pope Francis reportedly met at Vatican with bishop who's infected with COVID-19

CANBERRA, Australia -- Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.

Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See's ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.

Australian authorities say a diplomat who flew into Sydney on Oct. 9 had tested positive to the coronavirus. They won't reveal the diplomat's identity.

The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.

The department said the risk of infection was "low" for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.

Australia's Health Department said in a statement on Friday "all relevant international state parties have been notified."

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronaviruspopeu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As gun violence rises in Fresno, more murders go unsolved
10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto Clovis roadway
Stanislaus Co. district attorney to retry death penalty phase of Scott Peterson murder case
5-year-old girl in Merced accidentally shot and killed by another child
New restaurant in downtown Fresno offers authentic Mexican food
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Each Clovis Unified school will decide when and how to reopen campus
Show More
Disabled South Valley woman raising funds to finally bring service dog home
Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure
CA court rules rideshare drivers are employees, not contractors
Once controversial, Advance Peace gets city funding to tackle Fresno violence
Surveillance video shows woman try to kidnap 1-year-old boy in LA
More TOP STORIES News