Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall

The FDA is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall of a widely used blood pressure medication.

Tonya Simpson
The Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall of a widely used blood pressure medication.

According to Healthcare Inc. is voluntarily recalling some bottles of its hydrochlorothiazide tablets. A 100-count bottle of the medication was found to contain spironolactone tablets.

The recall was issued for Lot PW05264-46632 bottles. The affected bottles also have "NDC 16729-180-0" printed on them.

Accord discovered the problem after a pharmacy informed them of a product complaint.

Hydrochlorothiazide tablets are used to manage high blood pressure.

Spironolactone tablets are indicated in managing adrenal gland issues, congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver, and other conditions.

The FDA said the use of Spironolactone instead of Hydrochlorothiazide poses the risk of increasing potassium levels and could result in life-threatening situations for certain individuals.

Accord said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall.

If you believe you have medication included in this recall, or if you are unsure, you should return it to your pharmacy or healthcare provider.

You can also call Accord Healthcare at (855) 869-1081 or email rxrecalls@inmar.com
