Coronavirus Impact: School closures, Precautions being taken by Central California hospitals, related to COVID-19
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley schools and hospitals are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Valley Children's Hospital changes visitor policy as coronavirus concerns grow Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns UC Merced moves to remote learning amid coronavirus concerns Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News