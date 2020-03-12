Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Impact: School closures, Precautions being taken by Central California hospitals, related to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley schools and hospitals are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Valley Children's Hospital changes visitor policy as coronavirus concerns grow
  • Valley health officials working to ease public tension with Coronavirus
  • Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
  • UC Merced moves to remote learning amid coronavirus concerns
  • Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
  • Valley churches take extra safety measures amid COVID-19 concerns
  • Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
