ABC13 & YOU

DEFYING THE ODDS: Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license

EMBED </>More Videos

KINGWOOD, Texas --
Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The Kingwood mom contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth to her third child. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams, even learning to do something she never thought possible!

ABC13 caught up with her as she got back behind the wheel of a car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfamilypregnancyflesh eating bacteriadisabilityABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Workout Wednesday: Staying on top of your workout routine during the holidays
Tips to stay healthy while your spouse has the flu
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Officer inspecting school bus finds child left alone
Burger King worker fights off armed drive-thru robber
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Funerals for fallen Chicago police officers to take place Saturday
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Frequent deaths by train tracks spark community to call for extra safety precautions
Show More
Smoke damage from house fire makes home unlivable
Barber shop robbed at gunpoint, police search for men who committed the crime
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
Fresno PD searching for suspects after finding gunshot victim in crashed car
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
More News