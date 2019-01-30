FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Tris Pharma, Inc. has expanded its voluntary recall of infant liquid ibuprofen by adding three more lots that were sold at Walmart and CVS Pharmacy.
The company issued the recall after reports that the products may contain higher concentrations of ibuprofen.
The products are used as pain relievers and fever reducers.
Infants who are more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug could be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury, a news release said.
Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
Sold at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
NDC: 49035-125-24
Lots: 00717005A
Expiration dates: 02/19
CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
Sold at CVS Pharmacy
NDC: 59779-925-23
Lot: 4718
Expiration date: 12/19
Family Wellness: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle
Sold at Family Dollar
NDC: 59779-925-24
Lot: 00717006A
Expiration date: 02/19
According to the company, no complaints have been issued; however, those who experience problems related to the recall should see their doctor.
Those with questions should contact Tris Pharma at (732) 940-0358.