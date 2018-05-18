U.S. & WORLD

Report: NC doctor to resume practice after being accused of keeping human fat in closet at work

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
The North Carolina doctor accused of reusing syringes and storing human fat in plastic bags can practice medicine again, even though her license was suspended.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Wake County judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the N.C. Medical Board, saying it violated due process by summarily suspending Dr. Anne Litton White's license ahead of a June 21 board hearing where she can defend her medical actions.

The board says White reused syringes and leftover botulinum toxin on multiple patients, and kept small plastic bags of fat from liposuction procedures in an office closet.

White denied the conduct in an affidavit, and her lawyer said her practice has lost up to $10,000 daily during the suspension.
