Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy now open in Visalia

Looking for a new martial arts studio? A new business is here to help. Called Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy , the new arrival is located at 1415 W. Murray in Visalia.The studio offers classes for both adults and children, as well as adult-competition classes. Discounts are available for those who serve in fire or law enforcement and the military. Sign multiple family members up for additional deals.Stay updated with the school's events -- such as its free women's self-defense class in August -- by checking its Facebook page Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.Yelper Andy G. wrote , "Love this place. Great atmosphere with students that want to train and get better. Classes full of respect and professionalism."Jay Y. added , "Came in from San Francisco and Josh taught an awesome class. Plenty of mat space and very friendly environment. Very welcoming to newcomers and great technical breakdowns and drills. I will definitely come back when in town!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy is open from 5:30-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Friday.)