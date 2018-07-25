HEALTH & FITNESS

Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy now open in Visalia

Photo: Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new martial arts studio? A new business is here to help. Called Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, the new arrival is located at 1415 W. Murray in Visalia.

The studio offers classes for both adults and children, as well as adult-competition classes. Discounts are available for those who serve in fire or law enforcement and the military. Sign multiple family members up for additional deals.

Stay updated with the school's events -- such as its free women's self-defense class in August -- by checking its Facebook page.

Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.

Yelper Andy G. wrote, "Love this place. Great atmosphere with students that want to train and get better. Classes full of respect and professionalism."

Jay Y. added, "Came in from San Francisco and Josh taught an awesome class. Plenty of mat space and very friendly environment. Very welcoming to newcomers and great technical breakdowns and drills. I will definitely come back when in town!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy is open from 5:30-8 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Friday.)
