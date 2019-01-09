E. COLI

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over,' CDC determines

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The E. coli outbreak that sickened dozens of people in 16 states and Canada appears to be over, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.

No new illnesses have been reported for a month, officials said, and lettuce from the area is no longer in stores or restaurants. Romaine harvesting has since shifted to winter growing areas, primarily in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley.

Officials had previously said the outbreak had been traced back to romaine lettuce from farms in central and northern California. Investigators found the same bacteria strain linked to the illnesses in a reservoir at a farm in Santa Barbara County.

That outbreak sent 25 people to the hospital from October to December but resulted in no deaths, though two of those sickened developed a form of kidney failure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodcdce. colicaliforniau.s. & worldcenters for disease controloutbreak
E. COLI
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
FDA eliminates 3 CA counties as possible E. coli source
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
More e. coli
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doc Talk: Dangers of Pneumonia in children and how to treat it
Workout Wednesday: Bored with exercising? Change it up
Social media linked to higher risk of depression in teen girls
Consumer Watch: Treadmill safety
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Police investigating armed robbery at bank in downtown Fresno
Police hunting for suspect who stabbed man at central Fresno bus stop
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Mother sues sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
Governor orders 'modernization and reinvention' of DMV
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Show More
Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old with autism by his wrists
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at North Carolina bar
Sexual assault caught on video at Southern California bus stop; suspect sought
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
More News