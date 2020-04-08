Roosevelt High School costume department makes masks for healthcare workers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local high school is stepping up to help Valley first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There may not be upcoming curtain calls on the calendar, but Roosevelt High School's costume department is keeping busy.
When the high school closed their doors, costume and fashion instructor Tamara Norris got an idea to start making masks for first responders.
"Anybody that has a skill or an ability or a trade that can somehow move forward and help those that are helping everyone is important," said Norris.
"They're going to essential workers in the Valley, social workers, case managers, doctors, doctor's offices, assisted living facilities, hospitals," added Kris Payne with Interim Healthcare,
Now, thanks to a team of about 30 volunteers and students, they've already produced about one thousand masks.
"I had assisted living communities, doctors offices essentially begging for help," said Payne. "When I say begging, I'm not exaggerating. They are essentially desperate... the need is enormous."
Norris puts together kits with all the supplies needed. Then it's up to the volunteers and students to start sewing.
"Shortage of materials in hospitals is a big deal," said senior Sophie Valenzuela. "These people are putting their lives on the line, so to help out as much as I can, I figure it's the least I can do."
A&A Textiles provided most of the supplies, but they're still in need of elastic and fabric.
For details on how to donate or volunteer your time, you can reach out to Payne at kpayne@interimhealthcare.com.
