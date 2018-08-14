HEALTH & FITNESS

Salads, style and self-defense: the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Visalia

Photo: The Salad Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get to know the freshest new businesses in Visalia? From a jiu-jitsu studio to a health food joint, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open for business recently.

Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy



Photo: Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy/Yelp

Wander over to 1415 W. Murray and you'll find Resilience Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu spot. The studio takes both adults and children as pupils, and offers discounts for multiple family members as well as military and law enforcement personnel, as we recently reported.

Ana's Beauty Zone



Photo: Ana N./Yelp

Ana's Beauty Zone is a new nail salon that's located at 101 W. Feemster Ave. The local business offers a full suite of nail services, but specializes in nail art designed to customers' specifications, as well as acrylic nail sets and 3D flowers.

The salon additionally offers haircuts, coloring, and styling and makeup for special occasions.

The Salad Shop



Photo: Pedro P./Yelp

Wander over to 4137 W. Noble Ave. and you'll find The Salad Shop, a new to-go fast-casual salad spot. Customers can build their own salads or choose from suggested combinations such as the Vegan Fiesta (romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips and southwest dressing).

The healthy eatery also offers prepared salads for diners in a hurry. Be aware, however: the shop is grab-and-go only.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineVisalia
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News