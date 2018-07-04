HEALTH WATCH

Saving fertility after cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 22,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and nearly two-thirds of those women will die from it. (KFSN)

Over 22,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and nearly two-thirds of those women will die from it. Those who survive face fertility issues. But there are some things women can do to save their fertility.

The organs that are most important for a healthy pregnancy are the ones that ovarian cancer attacks. So what can a woman do?

Iris Romero, MD, OB/GYN, University of Chicago says, "There's actually a lot of more options available for women now than there was in the past."

Women can not only have their eggs frozen but also ovarian tissue. Surgeons can transplant the tissue after cancer treatment. Other things women can do include targeted therapy that protects the ovaries, a medication that suppresses ovarian function during treatment and fertility-preserving surgery. Another thing ...

"I think the most critical step a woman can take is to have a long-standing and trusting relationship with her gynecologist," continued Dr. Romero.

This vital relationship comes in handy when a woman is preparing to have kids and critical when she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Chemo, not kids, is on the mind of oncologists. So look for an advanced care center where there's a team of cancer doctors and fertility specialists. These specialists are charged ...

"With thinking about this person's family options when they survive this cancer ten, fifteen years down the road," Dr. Romero added.

For a woman to become pregnant without reproductive help, she will need only one healthy ovary with enough eggs, one healthy fallopian tube, a healthy uterus and a good level of specific hormones.

For more information contact:
Geri Cooper gcooper@bsd.uchicago.edu
Kat Carlton Kathryn.carlton@uchospitals.edu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchovarian cancerfertility
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News