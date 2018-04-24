Scalp savers?

Okay, who out there wants better hair? Experts say hair health starts with your scalp. And we found lots of products claiming they can improve the condition of the skin on your noggin.When Zachary Simons noticed his hair's 'get up and go' seemed to have 'got up and went' he went, to his dermatologist. "I knew I need to do something about it," Zachary says.After confirming health issues weren't behind his hair problems, Zachary decided to try a shampoo, designed to remove build-up from his scalp.From shampoos to tonics and serums, we found dozens of new products like this on the market, all offering to improve the condition of your scalp.Zachary says he started seeing a difference. "My hair felt more volumized, more embodied," he says. "It's a lot thicker than it used to be."And experts tell us scalp health products are the next big wave in the beauty industry. "This is all about the health of the skin on the scalp and that creates healthier hair," says dermatologist Ellen Marmur.Marmur tells us microscopic follicles on your head soak up the products' ingredients. That's one reason they may work, and one reason you may want to try a patch test with any new product."Sometimes you can test it," Marmur says. "These are the days when serums and masks can be used on the scalp, but they should never hurt, and they shouldn't sting."Dr. Marmur says if you notice your hair has lost its luster, is thinning, or is falling out-more than 100 strands of hair a day, one might help-but, see your dermatologist first to make sure you don't have an underlying health issue."I really want everybody to realize that just because now you have these treatments available at the drugstore, important things are found on the scalp," says Marmur.And Doctor Marmur says you have to make a commitment to a product to figure out if it's really working. "It's not like instant gratification like dying your hair. If you start using a scalp solution that's promising better quality or growth you need to give it about three to six months," she says.Zachary stuck with his scalp product and says, "Honestly, there are no downsides"Marmur says if you try a new product and it stings or burns, stop using it and return it.Health issues like hormone changes, thyroid problems, anemia, and psoriasis can also cause hair loss and thinning.That's why it's important to see your doctor for a diagnosis.