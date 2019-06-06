health watch

Senhance: New Robotic Surgery for Colon Polyps

Doctors at AdventHealth in Orlando are using the newly FDA approved Senhance system for minimally-invasive abdominal surgery. Unlike other robotic systems, the Senhance provides real-time haptic feedback through a surgeon's fingertips!

Fifty-nine-year old Deliz Flores was living in Puerto Rico two years ago when she started having sharp pain in her abdomen. But before she could see her doctor, Hurricane Maria struck.

"I couldn't keep the appointment. Everything was turned upside down," Flores said.

Flores relocated to Orlando with family, but in the months it took to resettle, her symptoms got much worse. Doctors found a colon polyp that needed to come out.

"I got scared. Very scared. I said this is something I have to do right away," said Flores.

Colorectal surgeon Teresa deBeche-Adams, MD, FACS, FASCRS from AdventHealth Orlando thought Flores would be a good candidate for surgery with a new robotic system called the Senhance. Tiny surgical tools are inserted through small holes in a patient's abdomen. Surgeons control the robot from a work station. Special glasses allow them to see inside the body in 3D. But Dr. deBeche-Adams says the biggest difference is haptic feedback.

(Read Full Interview)

"It actually moves a little bit if we're putting too much tension on the tissues or pushing too hard. The robot actually tells us that's happening," explained Dr. deBeche-Adams

Surgeons were able to remove the polyp, which was cancerous.

"We did a perfect cancer operation for her. All of the margins were negative. None of the lymph nodes had any spread to it. So she's pretty much done," Dr. deBeche-Adams said.

"I'm 100 percent confident I made the right choice," said Flores.

Cutting-edge surgery-leading to a cure.

Because the surgery was minimally invasive, Flores was out of the hospital three days after the cancer was removed. Normally, she would have required about a seven-day hospitalization. Dr. deBeche-Adams says in addition to cancer surgery, the Senhance can be used to treat conditions like diverticulitis and Crohn's disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealth watch
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Avoid these recovery mistakes
Health Watch: Restoring memory in Alzheimer's Disease
Health Watch: Dad's exercise improves child's health
Health Watch: Early detection for Lyme disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News