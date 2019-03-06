recall

Several lots of birth control pills recalled due to packaging error

The FDA says the pills may be in the wrong order or the packages may have an empty blister pocket.

Several lots of birth control pills are being recalled due to a packaging error.

Apotex Corporation is recalling four lots of drospirenone and ethinylestradiol.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide.

The FDA says the product could become less effective if a patient does not take a tablet because it is missing or takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, leading to pregnancy.

Recalled products should be returned to the pharmacy where they were purchased.

The recalled products expire in August 2020.
