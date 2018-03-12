A San Francisco fertility clinic experienced a rare malfunction that could potentially affect patients' eggs and embryos on the same day that a clinic in Cleveland suffered a similar problem, ABC News reports.Officials say approximately 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged due to the storage tank malfunction at the Ohio hospital fertility clinic.The Plain Dealer reports Patti DePompei, president of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and MacDonald Women's Hospital, calls the situation "absolutely devastating." She says temperatures in one of the two liquid nitrogen tanks storing specimens at University Hospitals' fertility clinic in suburban Cleveland rose above acceptable limits overnight Saturday for unknown reasons.Hospital officials say about 700 patients are affected. Some samples date to the 1980s. The hospital began notifying patients Tuesday.All of the samples have been moved to another storage tank.Patients typically pay about $12,000 without insurance for in vitro fertilization. It's not clear how the affected patients will be compensated.Dr. Carl Herbert, president and medical director at the Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco, told ABC News that in his 35 years of Cryopreservation it is an "an unusual event" where two clinics and two liquid nitrogen storage tanks where the tissues are stored "failed."In the wake of the San Francisco incident, Herbert said the clinic has begun a conscientious letter-writing campaign to about 500 of the clinic's patients "that may have been involved in this tank."If you were possibly affected by the malfunction and would like to arrange for a call with your doctor, please call 855-215-5874. The phone line will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PT.