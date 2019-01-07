CONSUMER REPORTS

Should you try a teatox?

EMBED </>More Videos

It's good to keep an eye on your portions and keep those under control. Get plenty of fiber, which you'll find in whole grains and in produce. And step up your physical activity if

It's the latest diet trend and it comes in a cup: It's called the teatox. People are trying to lose weight by pairing certain kinds of tea with light eating and exercise. But does it work and is it safe? If you're thinking of using it to shed those extra holiday pounds, Consumer Reports says detox tea might do more harm than good

Detox teas contain a variety of ingredients including some that claim to help with weight loss: Stimulants like guarana which can contain up to four times the amount of caffeine in coffee. Too much caffeine will not only not help long-term with weight loss but can cause issues like jitteriness and nervousness.

These teatoxes also often contain laxatives like senna or senna leaf. The reason you might see a short-term dip in the scale is because they're dehydrating. But once you consume enough liquid, your weight will go right back up. And used to excess, laxatives can be dangerous.

Detox teas are often regulated like dietary supplements, which means much more loosely than FDA approved medications. Which means, what's listed on the label isn't always reliable.
And if weight loss is your goal, there are better, safer and proven strategies.

It's good to keep an eye on your portions and keep those under control. Get plenty of fiber, which you'll find in whole grains and in produce. And step up your physical activity if you're not so active.

If you're still thinking of a teatox, talk to your doctor or pharmacist first to make sure what's in the ingredients won't conflict with any medication you are taking.

And if you enjoy a cup or two of traditional tea a day, go for it. It's a reasonable part of a healthy diet and may have some small weight loss benefits.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportshealthfitness
CONSUMER REPORTS
How to keep your stainless steel stainless
Consumer Watch: Time for a toaster oven
Make your home a little smarter
How to save money on your water bill
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Once a month migraine treatment
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
California twins battling extremely rare genetic disease
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Show More
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More News