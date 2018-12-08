HEALTH & FITNESS

Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests

EMBED </>More Videos

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a new study, finding that shy participants had a significant increase in "hangxiety" after drinking. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
EXETER, England --
You might pour yourself a glass of wine to unwind after a long day, but a new study suggests that alcohol could actually cause anxiety in the longer term for introverts.

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England examined so-called "hangxiety" - anxiety experienced during a hangover - in a trial involving 97 social drinkers. The participants were randomly told to either drink alcohol as they normally would or stay sober, and researchers polled them to measure social phobia, shyness and alcohol dependence that evening and again during the next day.

Though highly shy participants experienced a slight decrease in anxiety during the evening that they drank, they had a significant increase in "hangxiety" the next day, researchers reported.

"These findings also suggest that hangxiety, in turn, might be linked to people's chance of developing a problem with alcohol," University of Exeter Professor Celia Morgan explained in a news release.

"It's about accepting being shy or an introvert. This might help transition people away from heavy alcohol use. It's a positive trait. It's OK to be quiet," Morgan added.

The study, "Shyness, alcohol use disorders and 'hangxiety': A naturalistic study of social drinkers," is published in the academic journal Personality and Individual Differences.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthalcoholscienceresearchpsychologyu.s. & worldeurope
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot
A new ACL repair method for kids
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Tulare County
Protesters march through Paris amid fears of new violence
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
Visalia mother hasn't heard from detained son in China
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Woman dies from brain-eating amoeba after using neti pot
Show More
Boy who had hair forcibly cut 'absolutely terrified', may sue Visalia teacher, says lawyer
Motorcyclist killed in accident near River Park
Merced County cracks down on truancy
Fresno City Council gives green light for new, modern police station
Gavin Newsom visits Fresno, calls for 'fresh start' on High Speed Rail
More News