exercise

Simple Solutions: Getting exercise for your brain

By
You work out for your body, but could all that time in the gym also help your brain?

Scientists know that humans lose brain cells as they age, but research shows you may be able to make new ones by exercising.

As your heart rate increases, blood flow to the brain does, too, which means your brain is exposed to more oxygen and releases beneficial proteins that promote the growth of new neurons.

"You don't have to become a triathlete," says Dr. Gary Small. "Just 20 minutes a day of brisk walking is associated with lowering the risk of Alzheimer's."

According to the Alzheimer's Society, combining the results of 11 studies shows that regular exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia by about 30 percent.

For Alzheimer's disease specifically, the risk is reduced by about 45 percent.

Most of these studies involved participants who exercised three times a week for at least a year.

The bottom line is that if you want to boost your brain power, you have to boost your exercise as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalzheimersexercisealzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXERCISE
Bungee Fitness is going to be your new favorite workout
Connect to your core self by joining a Serpent Ceremony
Release your inner animal with this full-body workout!
Consumer Watch: How to keep your gym clothes fresh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Fresno State restructures campus life amid COVID-19 outbreak
Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
Brady leaving Patriots after 20 seasons, likely to sign with Bucs
Kevin Durant among 4 Nets players who tested positive for coronavirus
Show More
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
UC Merced student awaiting test results after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
How Valley hospitals, government agencies, businesses are fighting COVID-19
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News